Audi Gender Pay Gap Super Bowl Commercial Seems Odd

If you live in a major metro market like Los Angeles or New York or a couple other big coastal cities where all the top ad agencies reside, you're probably hearing nothing but anti-Trump clamor and angry special interest backlash. Makes sense that you might ignite your client Audi with the idea of a gender pay gap and equality in the workplace messaging commercial for their big Super Bowl slot. Look at how well it went for Bud Light last year with Amy Schumer and Seth Rogen, before pulling the plug on its failure.

Audi is coming off a year beset by mammoth and record setting legal settlements and government sanctions for having carefully crafted a plan to lie about the fuel efficiency of the diesel engines in millions of their cars. Not an accident, a top down corporate decision to lie and cheat and steal. Comparing their new headlights with fair female workplace treatment only made sense as the focal point of their brand:

"Pay equality is a big message for a big stage. As a business built on bold innovation -- from LED lighting to Audi quattro -- progress is at the heart of what we do. We're a brand that's ahead of the curve and looking toward the future, just like our next generation of buyers."

It's okay to punch people who say things like this. Audi mentioned seventeen times how the ad spot was directed by a woman because that was a must. Also, a good way to show how gender discrimination in hiring ought to be accomplished the right way. Though also still clearly illegal.

I'd wonder how many dads watch their daughters competing in soapbox derbies wondering if they will grow up to be treated half as good as men are. You know how most guys building go-carts with their kids always feel blessed for winning the gender lottery and the chance to work sixty hour weeks until they die young from prostate cancer.

German automakers don't give a crap about the gender pay gap, or even if it actually exists. They are merely trying to placate what they believe the American audience is looking for. While encouraging people to look away from their monstrous eight billion dollar settlement deal for lying to their customers. Nice confluence of horrible intentions. Those LED headlights though. I'd say we're even.

You know the same people pushing this line of unsupported crap also killed all the soapbox derbies for being too dangerous years ago, right?