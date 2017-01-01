Advertisement

Shameless Super Bowl Clicks -- Banned Super Bowl Commercials, Better Than Un-Banned (VIDEO)

Feb 4, 8:00 PM | video | Lex |

Super Bowl commercials hold a special place in modern historical TV lore. Though as a matter of fact, most of them misfire and underwhelm. Or as in the case of Audi and Budweiser and others in 2017, they're merely trying to show they're safe space snowflake global cry babies, as opposed to wildly avaricious multi-national corporate raiders. That should be fun.

The banned ads denied are bound to be better than those accepted by the mirthless ministers at the NFL who spent decades before for spousal abuse before they were against it. Here are some of the better ones that never ran on television due to being too interesting: 

 

131 banned super bowl commercials 17 01041a3c image

 

Tagged in: super bowl commercial

Advertisement

Comments

footer top
back to top
footer
Made with love in Chicago © 2017 Last Men LLC. All Rights Reserved.