Shameless Super Bowl Clicks -- Banned Super Bowl Commercials, Better Than Un-Banned (VIDEO)

Super Bowl commercials hold a special place in modern historical TV lore. Though as a matter of fact, most of them misfire and underwhelm. Or as in the case of Audi and Budweiser and others in 2017, they're merely trying to show they're safe space snowflake global cry babies, as opposed to wildly avaricious multi-national corporate raiders. That should be fun.

The banned ads denied are bound to be better than those accepted by the mirthless ministers at the NFL who spent decades before for spousal abuse before they were against it. Here are some of the better ones that never ran on television due to being too interesting: