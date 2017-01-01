Bella Hadid Nipple Logic

Is it possible models aren't as dumb as they seem, but merely pigeonholed as mindless twats by the media and promotional apparatus? People Magazine got time with Bella Hadid, the g-d model of the year, and beelined into questions about who steal clothes more from each other, she or her sister, Gigi.

Other interviewers strictly ask her about her perfect evening shoes, or how to keep skin moist during travel, or what's it like meeting a royal. If appropriately prompted, might this chick have a stellar strategic design on desalination plants for sub-Saharan Africa? She did march against the Trump travel ban in a seamless activist ensemble from Cavalli.

Women tend to assume pretty women are vapid. Men assume the same but hide it in order to get laid. It's quite possible this whole STEM gap and body shaming things are the result of women keeping down other women. How does seeing your tits make me want to allow more undocumented Syrian refugees resettle in Buffalo? Just kidding. I know the answer. Even Allah motorboats.

Photo Credit: Love Magazine



