Brian Cullinan Screwed the Pooch

PricewaterhouseCoopers fell on the sword for providing the wrong envelope to Warren Beatty before he made what looked like the last walk of his life on stage to announce the Best Picture Winner alongside Faye Dunaway. Everybody liked watching them have sex fifty years ago. Fewer would pay six bucks to see it now.

In a somewhat unusual move, PwC named the exact guy who fucked up the envelope handoff.

"PwC takes full responsibility for the series of mistakes and breaches of established protocols during last night’s Oscars. PwC partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner.”

Yep, Ole Cullinan fucked the protocols. You rarely see a single guy named in a major company fuckup. British Petroleum didn't call out some sod named Nigel when Deepwater Horizon blew. Way to throw your boy under the bus, CPAs. It's possible they were left little choice as it turns out Cullinan was Tweeting backstage, including a photo of Emma Stone right before he career flopped with the wrong envelope. You don't deserve that tuxedo, Cullinan.

PwC issued several more apologies while the Motion Picture Academy issued a half dozen of their own serious statements under the guise that this was some type of national disaster. Outside of the dudes who had to hand back their Oscars to the guys who made the film nobody saw, nobody honestly gave a shit. Odds are Cullinan is found in a car wreck off Mulholland after his brakes fail on a sharp turn. That's the accountants life. Fucking gangsta.