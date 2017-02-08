Charles Oakley Typical Knicks Fan (VIDEO)

Legendary NBA brawler, Charles Oakley, is under the impression that New York Knicks Chairman James Dolan doesn't like him very much. It might be related to Oakley repeatedly calling out Dolan for running his former team into the ground. Hard to argue the scoreboard on that one.

The Knicks invented a 70th Anniversary theme for their franchise this year hoping fans would still pay to watch them in their latest sub .500 season. Shitty teams love an excuse to harken back to times when they weren't so shitty. Hey, it's Patrick Fucking Ewing. Now pay a grand for mid-tier seats to watch our far less successful version.

For all the players brought back to receive glory days applause this year, Charles Oakley was conspicuously not invited. Oakley did what any angered giant would do. He went online and bought his own near court side tickets to the game. Within easy shouting distance of James Dolan who Oakley berated during he game. Arena security game by to shut Oakley up and the former Knick shoved a few of them. Like the good old days when he did the same on the court not but twenty feet away. There you go, 70th Anniversary crowd. Memories.

Oakley was hustled out of the stands and into the tunnels where he was handcuffed and arrested for low-rent assault on three Madison Square Gardens rent-a-cops a foot shorter than himself.

Oakley comes out the legal loser on this. But he's the kind of guy who obviously doesn't give a shit. You'd want him on your side in a suicide mission to overtake an island of hostiles. The Knicks fare even worse. Do you allow a former player to call you out for being a massively disappointing franchise or do you arrest a key member of the last good run of teams you had? There's no good answer. Though doing both was clearly the bad answer.