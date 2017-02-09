Christina Barnanski Angling on Betsy DeVos

Hollywood actors can name every single member of the Trump cabinet but would struggle with the names of world leaders and the per dose price of Valtrex. Ho Chi Minh and free? Christine Baranski has thrown her hat into the ring to play Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in SNL skits.

I can play people with whom I drastically disagree. The [SNL] sketches have been unbelievable all through the election, and the post-election. So yeah, we could have a revolving door of people playing the cabinet members and all.

People frequently use the term 'echo chamber' without truly understanding the practical meaning. Imagine Christine Baranski at a wank Brentwood party bring the idea of playing Betsy DeVos with her actor and producer friends. 'You really must do that!'. Giggles ensue. Can you believe Betsy DeVos? I don't know. How strong is your empirical research on the temporal outcomes of low-income minority students in school choice districts. Semi-strong? Quick, name your five favorite heads of the U.S. Department of Education. You're not supposed to know any.

Rosie O'Donnell has offered to dress up as Trump Presidential advisor Steve Bannon and Billy Baldwin has offered to play Eric Trump. To be fair, the latter case is merely a guy desperate for any gig. Waiting for the one who steps up to mock James Mattis. C'mon, you know you have a thinly understood Facebook re-post reason for hating him. I double Mad Dog dare you.