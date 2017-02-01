Fifty Cent Dissed By His Son (VIDEO)

50 Cent's son Marquise Jackson appears to have some serious daddy issues. He released what has widely been interpreted as a diss track to his cornball broke-ass absentee father. He released it on the 14th anniversary of 50's album Get Rich or Die Tryin', and his rapping style is very similar to that of his ratchety dad. He's also dressed exactly like him. Yet, when questioned about his dad, he says this:

"Would I work with him? His music hasn't been too good lately."

Would he work with you is the more proper question, he wouldn't even show up for your birthday. Marquise is 20 years old, and this is the only song he has ever released. It seems like a track with 50 Cent, who sucked before you came around, could do wonders for his career. Alas, when you grow up on a lottery sized regimen of child support, you don't quite have that same fire in your belly. Your dad sucked a few dicks to get his first deal, and you can't even tolerate his atrocious face for a few hours in the studio? The line people are latching onto is:

"Lost my pops, he's still alive."

Marquise says this isn't a put-down, so much as a reference to the fact that he stopped seeing his dad when he was ten years old because his mom hated him and his stupid teeth. Sounds plausible, but you're sending a few mixed messages here, kiddo. If you're going to say your dad's music sucks, stop trying to be just like him. Before you know it, your music will suck too. Actually it appears we're already there. The circle of life. Good luck on your internships, I think you'll find the trickle of pussy coming in from being related to 50 Cent is going to dry up right about now.