Fifty Shades Is Back For Your Politically Correct Pornography Needs (Mr. Skin Minute Video)

Feb 10, 11:22 AM | celebrity | Lex |



 

Here's something to bear in mind in the current zeitgeist. When you do something gross, it's gross. When somebody in a protected class does something gross, it's free expression. That includes pornography. Whether it be callous sex tape makers sharing titty pics on social media or suburban mom BDSM porn, if it's for the world's largest minority, women, it's escapism. Occasionally art. Once in a blue moon, a guilty pleasure. Bear this in mind while beating off to your videos of women crushing bugs with their heels. You're a bad person. Literally.

Comments

