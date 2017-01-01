Girls, The Movie, A Reason to Live

One of the most universally disliked people in this country isn't a politician or a failed Cleveland Browns GM or even a spy or traitor. It's a self-described comedian. You wouldn't guess that. Try spending five minutes with Lena Dunham.

On the red carpet for the sixth and final season of her show Girls on HBO, Dunham outlined the known solar system of women circling around her, the sun. There are models who Dunham claims adore her for being so damn comfortable in her oversized skin suit. And there are non-perfect women who are uncomfortable with Dunham because they've been boxed in by conspiracy of body shamers and Dunham's sexy confidence makes them feel ashamed. Narcissus had a more humble view of his place in the world.

HBO will certainly miss Girls, their underwhelming audience WNBA of programming subsidized by their far more popular content offerings, such as every other show they produce. But Dunham teased a future Girls movie as if people were asking:

“I’d just want to leave enough space so that we are finding them in a super different place than we left them.”

I don't even know what that means and I want to punch you for saying it. Thankfully, a movie would require a theatrical distributor and they employ serious accountants who don't desire to fit in at feminist art salons on the Upper West Side. There's not a chance a legit studio would pony up for a wide release Girls movie. Better off spending one tenth of that on a Super Bowl ad assuring the world your corporate parent wakes up each morning thinking about gender equality in the workplace.