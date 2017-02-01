GNC Commercial Banned from Super Bowl (VIDEO)

GNC is the place you shop when you want to become bloated with muscle mass for no particular reason. That's apparently still a popular draw as the company makes a small fortune. It's the male version of age-defying wrinkle creams for women. The snake-oil allure is instinctive for many.

Every year the Super Bowl bans one ad for being too racy or inflammatory. It's a way to show they're monitoring for American values and if they have to take in $249 million in ad revenue versus $250 million, they will make the sacrifice. It's not the TV network that nixes shit, it's the NFL itself which holds final sway. They killed a very basic GNC power muscle ad on the grounds that GNC sells products that contained substances banned under league policy.

That almost sort of makes sense. If you discount the rampant use of banned PEDs by players clearly not purchased at GNC, but from Florida doctors inevitably named Ray. Meanwhile look for the "immigrant" ad from Budweiser certain to provoke riots at airports favored by people who carry wrapped goat legs onto airplanes and the GoDaddy ad that convinces you a new domain name will get you laid.

Nobody picks and chooses their battles more ineptly perhaps than the NFL. If they ran that police shooting practice course, they'd gun down all the innocent bystanders and let all the burglars and drug dealers live. It's a league of villains in domed hideouts. Fun, but hardly the moral compass.