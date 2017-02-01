Gwyneth Paltrow Surrounded By Hacks

Gwyneth Paltrow's website Goop appears to have become a common online gathering area for people who nobody likes. When you're never invited to dinner or out for a drink or to otherwise leave your McMansion you gravitate towards buying eighty dollar tubs of skin cream.

Paltrow has become the de facto poster child of people you just can't stand. Her site has come under fire because it continues to promote the medical advice of a guy who looks like a child molester named Anthony William, who claims he gets his medical information from a psychic medium. His bio, which he wrote, says he:

"Was born with the unique ability to converse with a high-level spirit who provides him with extraordinarily accurate health information that's often far ahead of its time

It turns out William's medical recommendations are not just unfounded or benign, they're actually dangerous. For example, his spirit advisor told him that taking heavy amounts of iodine supplements can cure thyroid conditions. According to every other doctor, this is not the case and can actually make things worse. Much like arthritic goat milk won't cure your AIDS.

People like William are pretty dangerous, but not compared to the people who actually believe him. There are plenty of assholes out there trying to take your money, or just crazy people yelling through a megaphone outside the Lakers game. If you're a Goop reader, that's a basketball team. It's your job as an adult to tune these people out or occasionally research real information. As there are unlimited avenues now for self confirming bum sources, these horrendous trophy wives are now raising their kids on this shit. Another measles outbreak? Don't thank Obama, thank anyone who doesn't tell you exactly how stupid you are at the PTA meeting. Put Train on Spotify and pour another chardonnay, reading is hard work. Fucking Stephen Sr, comparative child's play.