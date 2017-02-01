Jay Z Makes Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Do you actually know anyone who's been to a Hall of Fame of any kind? Sounds really fucking lame. You get a pass if you're in Cleveland because what else is there to do. Same with Cooperstown. But if you drove to upstate New York to visit a museum and are under eighty you're probably a real serious bore. Instead of visiting the football Hall of Fame why not just go to a football game, or at least take the money and get loaded at a bar where they're playing football on TV. Playing a game of football seems too far fetched.

It's unclear if the Songwriters Hall of Fame has an actual location or if it's just a scam to get people to pay fifty bucks a year to vote. They have never inducted a rapper in their forty-eight year history. Apparently Bushwick Bill, Mystikal, C Murder, and Brotha Lynch Hung didn't make the cut. They nominated Jay Z. This year's class also includes Kenneth Babyface Edmonds and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Do you notice a theme? They're trying to get out in front of this diversity thing. Relax guys, nobody gives a shit. You could nominate coked up Michael Richards and it wouldn't make the trades.

Jay Z is a deserving candidate. These assholes gave the award to Michael Bolton once. He wrote the same song ten times. You've still got to question the timing. Chuck D has been around for a while. KRS One. Andre 3000. Mos Def. Nas. The RZA. The GZA. Rakim. These guys are all great lyricists. But it wasn't convenient then. Doing what you're told isn't really progress. Because if public opinion told you to do the opposite you'd do that too. Stand up and have some fucking balls.

There's no way whatever dumb fuck who purchases a membership to vote for the Songwriters Hall of Fame suddenly became a huge fan of rap music and the hip hop culture. Grow a pair of balls. Jay Z doesn't respect you. If he shows up at all he's bringing cameras and selling the live feed on Tidal.