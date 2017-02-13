Jerry Sandusky's Son Arrested For Sexual Assault on a Child and Kiddy Porn

Open your genetics research notebooks and jot this day down. Jeffrey Sandusky, son of infamous raping-boys-in-the-Penn-State showers former football coach Jerry Sandusky, has been arrested for diddling the kid of a woman he was dating. Diddling covers the wide range of possibilities not mentioned in the arrest report. Like the gender of the kid. Though child porn charges were tacked on. That's less vague.

The child's divorced father reported seeing texts on his kid's phone from Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, asking for naked photos. Imagine the double horror of not only seeing those texts, but seeing the name "Sandusky" attached. Like learning your daughter's dating Charles Manson Jr.

It's unclear if Jeffrey Sandusky was borrowing directly from dad's playbook or broke new ground as the heir apparent. If I were a betting man, I'd lay the house on the fact that Jeffrey spent some basement time with dad as a kid while Dottie was upstairs cranking up the phonograph and pretending the boys were roughhousing downstairs again.

Clear a cell next to dad in the special protective housing unit. Somewhere in heaven Joe Paterno is denying he knew anything about this. Sorry, hell.

Photo credit: WTAJ

UPDATE: You can read about all the Sandusky Jr. asking for pee photos and underaged teen intercourse on TMZ.