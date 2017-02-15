Karlie Kloss Apologizes For Yellow Face

Supermodel Karlie Kloss apologized for appearing in Vogue's Diversity Issue wearing a kimono, a Geisha outfit, and dressing as a Sumo wrestler. She was immediately and predictably lambasted for participating in cultural appropriation. This has to be trolling. How were Vogue and Kloss not aware this would cause a stir? She already get paid. Controversy drums up some clicks. So do apologies:

"These images appropriate a culture that is not my own and I am truly sorry for participating in a shoot that was not culturally sensitive. My goal is, and always will be, to empower and inspire women. I will ensure my future shoots and projects reflect that mission."

Yeah showing your tits in overpriced garbage is really doing the women of the world a service. Much like the supposed immigration crisis, this problem could be nipped in the bud by going straight to the businesses. Attention Japanese people of the world: Stop selling kimonos to white people. They'll probably wear them. Protest the gift shops!

According to her Wikipedia page, Kloss is German and Danish. That means from now on she should dress exclusively in Lederhosen and hand knit sweaters. Bikinis were invented by a French guy. Let's get Interpol on this. Anyone wearing a bikini from now on should produce a French passport or be shamed relentlessly on Twitter. Same goes for tennis shoes. Take them off Jeremy Lin. We're all going to stick to our ancient heritage from now on. That should work out well. Start drawing lines in the sand. If only diversity actually included varying levels of beautiful women wearing stupid costumes and not also the short angry hypocritical ones on Twitter.