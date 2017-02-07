Kim Zolciak's Son a Prodigy

Kim Zolciak made the news when her four year old son filled out a class questionnaire "introducing" his father and mentioned that he likes his dad because his dad lets him hold his real gun. The preschool worksheet came to the attention of the general public when Zolciak felt compelled to share it. For the public interest. Also, Google Alerts on her own name make her cum.

By way of forger's advice, four year old's don't have strong printing skills. Nor do they compose complete sentences. When you admit that it was you, assure everybody that they were his words. The slower ones will believe you.

Zolciak responded to the outrage she herself created by telling everybody to relax. Her current husband Kroy Biermann swears the gun is never loaded. As a point of fact, no child has ever been harmed when playing with his dad's unloaded gun. In contrast, thousands have shot themselves or their siblings in the face when playing with the gun dad swore he didn't think was loaded. Even the NRA suggests waiting for kindergarten before formal weapons training.

A gun around the house is the least of the health concerns for this kid. They named him Kash. His mom's a fame and otherwise all-around whore on the path to five marriages and three failed reality shows. His cool football dad aged and skilled out of the NFL and that isn't the kind of thing you go back to in a year or two. Drinking is the best answer. The entire family is a weapon, and loaded. Put that on your questionnaire form next time, Kash. Fucking prodigy.