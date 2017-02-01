Lady Gaga Battles Body Shamers She Insists Attacked Her

A year ago a female celebrity had to pluck out one or two negative comments about their bodies on Twitter from the tens of thousands of positive respondents in order to build a sweeping body shaming class action case. In 2017, simply claim you were on the cruel end of body shaming. Nobody's going to even ask for the anecdotal evidence. This shit is all pre-cogged now to save victimization time.

Lady Gaga is battling back against people who body shamed her for her looks during the Super Bowl halftime.

I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga.

You heard?

A couple or three years ago Lady Gaga got pudgy and was in a golden wheelchair for sore hips. She's clearly made a conscious effort to drop the extra weight and commit to a toned body. Something that might come in handy when you're selling your superficial appearance as a significant part of your business. Almost certainly she hit the gym super hard leading up to the Super Bowl as would anybody about to be half naked in front of eighty million people on television. Whether or not you like her music or her shtick or her looks, she wasn't fat. Also, the halftime show was meant for girls. Why were you watching?

Lady Gaga must cater to fitness norms because her presentation package includes a sexually vibrant woman in fishnets and not much else on stage. She knows damn well she can't come out with Adele's body and keep her same audience. It's no different than WWE wrestlers bulking up with pointless muscle mass for their staged show. You don't need 24-inch pythons precisely to flip a guy who's already flipping himself.

'Being you' seems like an earnest goal, whatever the hell it means. If you're fairly certain it means your thirty pounds overweight and lethargic, it's less earnest and more deadly. You can still be a music teacher. But you're never getting the Super Bowl halftime gig. Gaga might be lying to you just a little. Xoxo.