Lea Michele Making Magic

It's been a month since Lea Michele promised her second album heavily influenced by great singers such as Celine Dion and herself and Tiny Tim. Her first album 'Louder' thoroughly tanked but a followup was offered because her Glee following has yet to ebb and she didn't ask for an advance.

Michele recalls the immense pressure of being given but one night to select the title for her sophomore album. Precisely why Zeppelin went with Zeppelin II. Too hard. Though in Zeppelin's case they also composed the music, whereas a cutesy name was to be Michele's lone contribution:

"I poured myself the biggest glass of red wine, I put Fleetwood Mac on my vinyl, I lit candles, and I legit started praying and looking for a sign. I have this incredible book that Stevie Nicks gave me in 2013 when my boyfriend [Glee co-star Cory Monteith] died. She gave me this art book of hers that she put notes in over the years and song lyrics, and then she rewrote personal notes for me that say things like, ‘Keep singing, and have faith.'

Michele came up with 'Places', the order given by theater stage managers before the curtain goes up. Seems like she wasted a lot of wine and candles. She did nail another Dead Cory Monteith drop and a Steve Nicks humble brag. Call it a wash.

Michele explained how 'Louder' was perhaps not her best work given how at the time she was splitting duties between filming Glee and watching other people put together her album. Whereas with 'Places' Glee is over and she's free to vacation in Hawaii while other people put together her new album.

No word yet on the release date or whether or not there will be any touring in support. These are typically seen as foreboding signs in the music industry. Also the fact that there's no market for Lea Michele auto-tuned pop ballads.