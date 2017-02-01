Madonna Transatlantic Baby Trade and Johnny Depp's $30K a Month Wine Tab on Last Men on Earth Podcast #76

It's almost impossible to discuss anything non-Trump related these days. Even if you don't want to, somebody will twist it into a partisan battle. Donde esta el bano? Fuck you, Trump Wall. Shop Nordstom's if you love Syrian kids relocating to Buffalo. You don't live there. I don't know where they keep the pet food. Stop virtually grabbing my pussy, mansplainer. All I wanted was a Pepsi.

On this week's Last Men on Earth Podcast Matt and I profoundly discuss the ramifications of a nationwide Woman Strike, how Lady Gaga came to invent her own body shaming and nobody cares, why Budweiser isn't actually the beer of the tolerant pacifists, how Johnny Depp can be rich and out of money simultaneously, why Dear White People just might be racist, how the Duggars and crazy Muslims will eventually take over the world, and debate growing up with Ebola AIDS in Africa versus living in Madonna's New York eight-bedroom skyline condo. We talk fast so it's like forty-three seconds.

Like us on iTunes or Lena Dunham will conduct her next yoga workout in your living room and you'll lose your erections for two score years.