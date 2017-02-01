Models Have Something to Say, Shh, Everybody, Shh

It can be tough to fully express your thoughts on social tolerance and political egalitarianism when your job is to look pretty and not talk. Also, when you're living in a $28,000 a month condo in the meatpacking district and wouldn't go within four bodyguards or seven avenues of the unwashed masses.

Bella Hadid and other models have been making a statement nevertheless at Fashion Week in New York where non-ironic people with tons of free time come to engage in a ridiculous display of privilege and effete boredom. Printed slogan t-shirts. Like blood diamonds, but with trite platitudes about equality and tolerance and gender equality, minus the sweatshops obviously. Somebody's got to silk screen these fuckers, available for $69.95 in boutiques across almost three area codes.

If anybody knows anything about female subjugation, it's the female owned and operated fashion industry. The myth of the patriarchy is as powerful as the billions of dollars exchanged for social status and acceptance. These women have volunteered themselves for an industry of superficial looks that frowns upon education and self-improvement beyond skin deep. The day you see a mic drop from the ceiling at Wrestlemania for a confessional on the downside of steroid use is the day you may resume pretending modeling has anything to do with female empowerment.

The white t-shirts show off tits better. I know you already know this.

