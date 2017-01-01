Netflix Has a White People Are Tools Comedy Too (VIDEO)

Netflix hurriedly announced the release of the ten-episode series, Dear White People. The satirical racial comedy is based upon the 2014 movie of the same name that absolutely nobody saw outside of Sundance where it received a twelve out of ten, numerous standing ovations, and three white reporters from East Coast media outlets died of guilt.

The story is set at a fictitious Ivy League college where black people are mistreated by white frat boys and the inherently racial injustices rampant even at liberal leaning collegiate institutions. The trailer resembles a bad bit from a standup routine on how white people are dumb crackers. If it went on for ten more seconds, there'd be jokes about how white people can't dance and black men having enormous dicks. Both true, though not fresh.

The show itself could be funny. Netflix isn't without a few winners among its original series. But it's hard not to imagine the politically motivated thinking that went into rushing this piece and Spike Lee's TV version of She's Gott Have It, a film he did thirty years ago that nobody's rented in twenty-eight years. It's always easy to spot over-compensation. Whether it's a small dude in a truck hiked up on blocks or Hollywood rushing to make every black-themed content possible, you're being rather obvious. I understand all seven of your tranny shows are winning awards, but wasn't six enough?