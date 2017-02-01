Nick Cannon Will Not Be Silenced

Nick Cannon is perhaps the most blessed man in show business. He's not the only entertainer who's made a fortune despite not being able to point to any specific talent. He is the one perhaps that has fucked the most connected women. Making babies with Mariah Carey is not a bad career move, if you can get past the details.

While serving as a minstrel in the white man's world, Cannon has kept himself superficially grounded in the minority, yet dominant hip hop and black culture. The intersection of his fake worlds have now caused him to come to a drastic career decision. In a recently taped standup comedy performance, Cannon makes a joke about NBC forcing him to be less black. It's funnier when Cannon tells it. At least according to the audience members Showtime planted up front to laugh hysterically at Cannon's material. Grow up. That's how the sausage is made.

NBC pays Cannon an irrationally large amount of money to emcee their America's Got Talent show and didn't find the disparaging joke amusing. Or Cannon overlooking that clause in his contract where it says don't bite the fucking hand that feeds you millions, ass-munch. Cannon made some shit up and quit:

After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke. This has weighed heavy on my spirit. It was brought to my attention by my “team” that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand. In my defense, I would ask how so? Or is this just another way to silence and control an outspoken voice who often battles the establishment.

Just like Malcom X would've put it, after seven seasons on network primetime contract with syndication residuals. NBC was never really going to fire Cannon. Surely his "team" appraised him of this. Assume Cannon has another gig lined up in his life of excessively great fortune and was looking for an excuse to leave under the pretense of being principled. Selling out isn't a temporary state of being. Think herpes, not The Clap. Yes I know you know the difference. Gangsta.