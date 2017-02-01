Rita Ora Got a New Face

Rita Ora sparked a controversy among her own followers on social media when she showed up at the Fifty Shades Darker premiere in New York and nobody recognized who the fuck she was. Guys didn't care because her new face looked swell enough to resume staring at her breasts.

It's not unusual for celebrities to get work done in and around their noses, lips, cheeks, and breast regions. In fact, it hovers around one-hundred percent. Some go for the piecemeal approach which attracts less attention until somebody pulls out the photos from ten years earlier and we realize a pod person transformation has taken place right under our own noses. It makes for a good Buzzfeed social listicle. The other option is the Zellweger. The all-at-once plan. People will comment about your Houdini face act, but at least you're only out four weeks in total. Plus you can throw in a female looks shaming thing and score some points with the fat women you're trying so desperately hard not to look like as you age.

For her part, Ora chose simply not to comment. Probably the best move. Like Belichick after a rare loss. People have short memories. If you're a Rita Ora fan you likely move on from obsession to obsession in other people's lives pretty quickly. Soon we'll all accept that this person who looks nothing like Rita Ora did a month ago is Rita Ora. She had sex with Rob Kardashian. She's done her penance.