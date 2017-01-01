This is one of those things that you heard a few months ago maybe but didn't sink it that it could be true. Rumer Willis got a job. It's a big moment for thrice remarried parents when their kid gets her first paycheck. Even if she's now twenty-eight. The precocious one compared to her two sisters who are still waiting for Tanqueray and Free the Nipple selfies to become a legit employment status.

Rumer Willis is currently filming her recurring role on the third season of the Fox hit show, 'Empire'. She plays a talented but volatile singer. Or the seventh such character on the show. No job is too small if you're looking to retire by thirty. Willis did work as a kid actress in a couple of her mom's 90's movies but somebody said something after Striptease that caused that to become a bad idea. A celebrity daughter should be in pretend school during her formative years.

Willis celebrated by wolfing down tacos and chain smoking on the beach in Miami. On a personal note, she finally seems relatable: