Sarah Dunsey Fake Sex Trafficking Stunt (VIDEO)

17 year old high school drop out Sarah Dunsey of Logan, Utah, went missing from the MGM Grand last month. A few days later her mother, an unemployed slightly overweight model named Amie Ellis posted a YouTube video along with her husband, begging for help:

"She is being held against her will and Sarah is a victim of sex trafficking. This is my absolute worst nightmare. We need Sarah home. We have to have her home. I cannot wonder where she is, and if she is safe. Please help us find her."

It is unclear how sex trafficking would even work with an American girl with enough means to stay at the MGM. Couldn't you just leave? Maybe call someone or go to the cops? Have the captors immediately descended on by the SWAT team? I don't want to hear any excuses. If not, just admit you're enjoying getting paid to fuck dudes. The mother also provided a shoddily written note as evidence. It's not that hard to write a note.

An investigation was launched and it turns out the family didn't alert the police until Sarah had been gone for two weeks. She was found chilling in Venice with two guys. She is definitely fucking at least one of them. Las Vegas Police confirmed that the story is bogus:

"Her mother told us that she was taken by sex traffickers. We found that not to be true."

It was pretty obvious from the beginning. You might wonder why people who concoct stories for the sake of publicity do such a shitty job with the details. It's because this is something only fucked up crazy people do, and fucked up crazy people are bad at doing things correctly. Also some people are just fucking stupid. Drugs are probably involved too.

The entire family has been posting about the ordeal incessantly on social media, especially the mom. Who knows what they were looking for. Clicks. Donations. An appearance on Dr Phil. Whatever the case, they were obviously lying and they should be charged with filing a fake police report. That might get you a few months probation.

Outside of that, if you live in or visit Logan Utah and you see these scum sucking white trash bastards in line at Ralph's, trip them. Spit on them. Tell them to fuck off. Key their car. Offer to help them with their groceries and then chuck the bag into the middle of the street.

The family has five children. If you go to school with one of them, quiz them about what they did and did not know. Remind them every day that their mom is a liar. Spray paint LIAR on their garage door. These are just ideas, use your imagination. People are in jail for pot and the dangerous walk among us. You can no longer trust anyone who asks for help. Just assume it's a scam. This is your legacy, whore mom.