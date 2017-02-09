Scarlett Johansson Working Mom

It's cool to be compassionate, but don't tell Holocaust survivors you understand their plight because you once manned a pizza oven. People don't like it when you hang out with them so you can put it on your resume. We all know the skinny white guy who thinks he's super edgy because he hangs out with black dudes. We get what you're doing, take off the stupid hat.

Scarlett Johansson recently did an interview and talked about being a Working Mom. The image this conjures up for most of us is usually a chick who works in a diner full of perverts and then takes the bus over to the hospital for the nightshift, making it home just in time to prepare her loner son a gourmet breakfast. Either that or an aging chick in a pantsuit who drives an SUV and is exceedingly unpleasant. So, basically a dude. In the latter scenario this woman has anywhere between one and a small village worth of Guatemalan women tending to their bilingual kid's needs. This is where Scarlett Johansson comes in:

"I have a lot of huge admiration for working moms, I’m barely, barely holding it together. I don’t profess to know anything about parenting, anything more than anybody else, being a working mom is an incredible challenge, it’s an incredible gift."

If you're barely holding it together you either need to try harder or you're not cut out for this. There's no way ScarJo works more than half the year. Tell the craft services lady who drove two hours to set that you're barely holding it together. Or the one who scrubs your toenails. Matter of fact, check in on your own nanny, that job's no walk in the park, she keeps getting yelled at about re-ordering your pre-packaged paleo meals. If you're having a tough time, it's a wonder any of us are still alive. What I meant to say is, wow, how do you even keep up!?! We need more strong women! You Go Girl!