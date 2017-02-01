Sinead O'Connor has had an interesting past couple of three years. Doubtful she remembers much of it. Facebook Memories will certainly help in that regard. The bald singer spent much of 2015 and 2016 on social media discussing her forthcoming suicide, how amazing Miley Cyrus is as a music artist, and lamenting how caring mothers like herself are ever mistreated. A trifecta of crazy.

After Prince passed away from nasal congestion treated with a Costco tub of Percocet, O'Connor named Arsenio Hall as Prince's drug conduit. It's possible she was recalling a party decades earlier where Hall and Prince were bumping lines on the coffee table and discussing what symbols might replace their names. What kind of mega rich music artist has trouble finding drugs?

Prince penned Nothing Compares 2 U which propelled Sinead O'Connor into music royalty at an early age. It probably also accelerated her madness since not selling out was all she ever talked about. She took Prince's death hard. She takes crossing the street in the given twenty-two seconds psychologically stressful.

Arsenio Hall filed a five million dollar defamation suit against O'Connor. You're not supposed to accuse people of being drug dealers who killed Prince unless you're certain of that when you're occasionally sober. When it became clear that Hall was quite serious about a civil proceeding, somebody sane left in O'Connor's camp convinced her to issue a full fake retraction and apology. To TMZ naturally:

"I apologize for my Facebook posts about Arsenio to the extent that anyone thought I was accusing him of acting as Prince's drug dealer and supplying him with illegal hard drugs, or insinuating that Arsenio had something to do with Prince's death. I sincerely apologize because those statements would be false, and I retract them unequivocally."

Could you maybe put that to a haunting melody and pantomime a priest fucking a boy? Presumably this ends the defamation lawsuit and frees O'Connor to focus her crazy on a new target. Somebody with less attorneys on retainer. O'Connor seems like she's been nuts for three lifetimes already. In reality she's just turned fifty and she's a slender vegan. She's got many more years of crazy left in the tank.