Super Bowl Commercials Really Made You Think (VIDEO)

There was a time when Coca-Cola could make an ethnicities of the world handholding commercial with a cute ditty and it made sense. Coca-Cola was completely oblivious to color and creed in the manner in which they were spreading diabetes and heart disease to all corners of the globe. Yes, China, your teen girls can have muffin tops too. Death panels begin at eighteen now.

The Super Bowl was rife with consumer products companies tying themselves to multiculturalism, immigration, gender equality, and lots of adorable Muslims hugging lots of white people. Who knew that was even possible? The multinational corporations who sell you shit did. These behemoth corporate interests are right on the leading edge of social progress.

Airbnb started a hashtag. #WeAccept. They meant Syrian refugees, not black people since black people are finding tremendous discrimination when trying to rent out homes through Aribnb. Have you seen the hashtag, black people? Problem pretty much solved. You're not worth Super Bowl pricing.

It's hard to believe that highly paid ad executives convinced highly paid corporate executives that their Super Bowl annual budget blowout should go to this completely obvious social messaging crap. It seems plainly idiotic. Or maybe they tested large groups of random Americans and found this worked. I'm not sure which option is more depressing to consider. Wassup seems like three lifetimes ago.