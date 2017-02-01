UTA Shifted Party Dollars

United Talent Agency took a stand this weekend by canceling their luxurious Oscar weekend party and instead hosting an anti seven nation travel ban rally. The Hollywood talent agency used the five hundred thousand dollars saved on the party and made a donation to charitable groups that are none of your damn business and no, you can't see the receipts. The move was cheered by the hundred or more immigrant workers who lost their jobs for the evening of the canceled party. Money is overrated. Unless you're conveniently saving half a mill while scoring reputation points.

Jodie Foster stirred the crowd of rally attendees primarily UTA employees forced to attend. It's Oscar weekend. There are dresses and chokers to be fit. Could we maybe have moved this to a slower week in March? UTA made the move based off their lone Iranian client they claim was unable to attend the Oscars due to the travel ban. Though once the ban was lifted, the director decided not to come to Los Angeles as a form of protest. Also, airfare out of Tehran is a bitch and documentaries don't pay what they used to. Nice agenting job, UTA.

It's become increasingly obvious that having insulated wealthy people bleat for the common man they haven't met since 1991 registers minimal impact. The voting evidence suggests the effect is net negative. There are numerous well funded Open Borders groups that hire really thoughtful people with really education on the subject to argue their case. Are Michael J. Fox and Jodie Foster the voices we've been missing? People need to re-think their definition of the cavalry. Those ahi taco pass arounds would've been tremendous.