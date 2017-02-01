WNBA Players Not Abiding Them Straights

According to former WNBA All-Star Candice Wiggins, the women's basketball league is not as inclusive and diverse as their press releases repeating those buzzwords would like you to believe. In explaining why she retired prematurely, Wiggins asserts the league is 98-percent lesbian and the small number of chicks who like dick are bullied, and made to feel less than Ellen awesome.

People were deliberately trying to hurt me all of the time. I had never been called the B-word so many times in my life than I was in my rookie season. I’d never been thrown to the ground so much. The message was: ‘We want you to know we don’t like you.'

That 98-percent figure seems rather high. Objective observers have it pegged at closer to 95-percent. Not unexpected in a scrum of gargantuan sized hyper-competitive women who stayed home prom night. Wiggins noted that the WNBA chicks insisted on acting manly on and off the court, and her feminine style and outlook made her an obvious target for abuse. Where are your jorts, Miss Thang? Fuck up her polish!

The WNBA sent out a bunch of reps to re-use the words diverse and tolerant and inclusive, then deny any validity to Wiggins' charges. Since when can you trust a four-time All American from Stanford? As with most bullying cases, the truth likely lies somewhere in the middle of lesbian warpaint drum circles and this bullshit inclusive girl power corporate mantra.

Give any group of like minded people power in numbers and they become abusive assholes. When gays become the majority, they act precisely like the straight majority they denounced as bigoted fascists. Just ask Hollywood or the men's figure skating community.

The notion that a previously downtrodden individual who rises to power is somehow a more sympathetic figure belies every single historical lesson ever. The nerd dropped in the trash can grows up to be an evil super villain. Na'vi sized dykes who dominate a sports league are going to be cruel to the small number of chicks texting smiley faces to their boyfriends. You don't need to build a financially subsidized largely unattended women's sports league to know that. Free the straights, lady ballers. Your rainbow is running.