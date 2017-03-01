A Day Without a Woman As Cities Burn on The Last Men on Earth Podcast #79

If anybody out there is still alive to hear this. Are radios still working? Have all the animals in the zoo been slaughtered yet for food? Minus Gustavito the Hippo who was previously killed for not paying his gambling debts. Women, come back! Abortions gratis and Lifetime gets the right to re-run movies made after 1997.

On this week's Last Men on Earth podcast Matt and I very sensitively delve into what's really irking the fairer sex, ponder how many innocents Harrison Ford will kill from above, wonder how Disney's remake of Tom Sawyer after Tom's transgender surgery will fair, condemn the media for never saying a celebrity died of drug abuse, and Matt does a shitty job of explaining why Snapchat is worth so much money. Short answer, it's where the naked teen girls are.

Please like us on iTunes, or the Cleveland Browns will pick you first in the draft and seal your horrid fate.