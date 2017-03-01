Ashley Graham Cry For Help

Ashley Graham is gone with the subtlety on how 2017 it is to be heavyset. It's the destination and the journey, provided there's an In-N-Out at both locations. Graham's into full on foodie campaign mode. So seem to be the people around her. They're all making money, so enabler seems almost too good a word.

Glamour editor Jillian Davidson posted an Instagram video of Graham squeezing two bagels onto her tits while surrounded by baked goods. This would be like a guy with 90 percent liver function waving a beer bottle out of his fly. The photo caption read "I love bread". If that's a crude sexual innuendo about Graham's tits, fair enough. Though you have to believe it's actually about bread.

Edgar Allen Poe loved absinthe. He died at forty. Everything is fine in moderation. This is a visual celebrating of hitting the trough. It made you a million, it hasn't done so well for the millions of followers who need a breath halfway up the stepladder to grab the hidden cookies. The fake workout videos are more inspiring. This merely reminds of those overweight woman on tricycle novelty greeting cards no longer available in stores.