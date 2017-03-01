Big Little Lies Lets Women be Women and Nicole Kidman Be Topless

Reese Witherspoon's female-empowerment producer shingle is paying off in spades with Big Little Lies, an HBO show about bitchy powerful women and the men with weak chins and iffy jobs who cower before them. Save for the one overly handsome husband who turns out to be abusive. Fucking men. This might seem like a female washed dim view of masculinity, or an absolutely spot-on depiction of married life in Witherspoons's Brentwood. Or both. This is a town where Judd Apatow speaks for all men, after clearing his remarks with his wife.

Naturally, Nicole Kidman shows off her tits early in the show. If you're going to invite your girlfriends to make this powerful female-first HBO series, one of them has to take their top off. It's gross when male producers make you do it, more of a noble gesture to make sure people watch your BFF's chick flick. The Oscars only roll around once a year to pretend big production money is following inclusiveness and telling stories that need to be told. The other 364 days of the year money needs to make money. Who's getting naked next? Five minute warning if the answer's Laura Dern.