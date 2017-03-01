Bregoli Grows on You (VIDEO)

There's something about a young woman that defends herself that is mildly inspiring. Most girls claiming to be this age coo over a Jonas brother they believe to be straight and gossip on Snapchat about whose hair looked stupid at the dance. I'm making that all up. I have no clue.

Everybody watching the TMZ video where Danielle Bregoli seems to be getting a ghetto whooping from her mom tuned next to her beatdown video at the hands of a neighborhood skank. After the battle, Bregoli took to YouTube herself to declare the whole story was a bunch of nothing. She's like a hood rat trying to decry fake news.

In her eloquent sixty second defense, Bregoli proves the altercation was merely girls being girls and not a real beat down. It's like a director's commentary track of a WorldStarHipHop ghetto girl fight.

"Yes, there was scissors" explains Bregoli artfully. Had this been a real fight, somebody would've gone for the cutting implement. Also, her sister's mace was within reach and nobody grabbed that. Ipso facto, not a beat down. Just a messing.

By the time Bregoli pulls her own hair and twists herself in a circle to elucidate the different degrees of hair moves, she's already won the jury over. She's street Clarence Darrow. How can you not love this scamp? She's many times more dangerous than an unvetted Syrian refugee. But at least as she kills you, she'll whisper in your ear and tell you why.