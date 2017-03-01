Brett Ratner Suffers in Silence

Brett Ratner is a bad director. Not because he's a douchebag in real life, but because he's never made a good movie. In Hollywood your reputation always proceeds you. If you commit to acting like a "winner", nobody will bother to look at your stats. This is why men adore sports. You can't fake it. Though you can lie about your own high school accomplishments.

Ratner reasons that collective review sites are the cause of why his movies are so shitty. An argument that seems to be, at least in part, reverse logic.

"The worst thing that we have in today's movie culture is Rotten Tomatoes. I think it's the destruction of our business. I've seen some great movies with really abysmal Rotten Tomatoes scores. What's sad is film criticism has disappeared. It's really sad."

Intelligent film criticism hasn't disappeared, it's merely like that Big Butt Book you love so much. Obsolete, yet still beloved by a select few. There are plenty of Pauline Kael types in existence. You merely have to look. Rotten Tomatoes scores are a straw man for people who make bad movies to blame for their shitty product. Ask Michael Bay if he gives a shit if Transformers gets a blasted tomato. Own your crap and people will dislike you less. You still get to fuck models.