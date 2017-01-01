Brie Larson Hints at Affleck Snub

Everybody notices everything at the Oscars. In a town full of impotent political gestures, a hairstyle, a dress color, the subtle pantomime can describe a lifetime's worth of armchair activism.

There was some buzz prior to Oscars season about Casey Affleck being blackballed for awards for Manchester by the Sea because of re-reminded 2010 allegations of his sexual allegations on the set of I'm Still Here. That's the one where he and Joaquin Phoenix got fucked up and annoyed the shit out of everybody working on the movie. They probably harassed women. They likely gave titty twisters to the men and laughed insanely. Everything would've been copacetic if you were allowed to punch them. But you couldn't. So two women sued Affleck for sexual harassment on set and settled out of court.

Brie Larson has played not one but two roles as a sexual abuse survivor. Hence, she's a victim's rights advocate. No word on what she'd be if she had played an astronaut, but presumably she'd be phoning NASA prior to launches with concerns. At last year's Oscars, Larson hugged each and every one of the rape survivors Lady Gaga brought on stage to lighten the mood. This year, Larson handed Affleck his Oscar for Best Actor and clearly did not clap along with the rest of the crowd.

"I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself. I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

You're supposed to drop the mic after a stunning fact. Not an unfounded accusation. Affleck probably was a pig, at least in or around 2010. There's no other evidence or track record of his ill behavior and the case in question was never adjudicated in any open hearing. So, Larson is guessing. It's a higher standard than most in town.