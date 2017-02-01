Broseph Humps Bronze Girl on Wall Street

For International Women's Day a large Wall Street firm that probably owes you money commissioned the statue of a strident looking girl in bronze to face off against the iconic bronze bull in the small park near the financial district. The bull was put there three decades ago n a guerrilla arts drop by an Italian sculptor and was promptly removed. It took somebody calling a favor in with Ed Koch to have it put back. The statue of the defiant female was given full city permission and escort. If trumpets didn't disturb nesting egrets, it would've been blown.

The girl statue quickly became the most shared visual image of International Women's Day and the Day Without a Woman protest. It represents women wanting to become girls, cast in bronze, and looking surly for time eternal. Though everybody has their own interpretation. It's obviously art.

One guy drew his own conclusion. He pantomimed fucking the statue. Or as Women's Rights marcher Alexis Kaloyanides who caused it to become viral on social media would note, committed pedophile rape with the game room extras from The Accused egging him on.

Almost as if out of central casting, some Wall Street finance broseph appeared and started humping the statue while his gross date rape-y friends laughed and cheered him on. He pretended to have sex with the image of a little girl. Douchebags like this are why we need feminism.

I'm not sure people understand what central casting means before they use the term. Inside Edition picked up the photo and commentary as they do stories of all drunk idiots who fuck with statues, though this may be their first one. The bull is likely sodomized nightly by the homeless. Who shall weep for the symbol of Wall Street virility?

For many years the question has remained, why do we need feminism when the latest goals are so vague and those that are economically specific seem heavily addressed by a storage unit amount of legislation. It's to stop brosephs from raping bronze girls. How can you be against that? Who cleans the statue?