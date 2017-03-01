Cheech Marin Slams Tommy Chong

Cheech Marin has written a tell all about his time in the Cheech and Chong comedy duo about thirty years too late. He claims Tommy Chong was a megalomaniacal asshole, which is not really surprising because everyone is completely full of shit. Rosie O'Donnell is a bitch, and Lewis Black is a sweetheart. Be leary:

"At some point, Chong decided that he would be the star director and that everything was his idea. It got to the point where I had to tell him that something was his idea or it wouldn't get done. Chong wanted to be the boss and then decided he didn't want to write with Cheech anymore. He opted to write with his sister-in-law's stoner-artist boyfriend. What fucking gall."

Sounds like sour grapes. It is an interesting revelation because most people consider Cheech the talented one, the Matt Damon to Chong's Ben Affleck. Truth be told, those movies do not hold up. Smoking weed isn't inherently funny past the eighth grade. There's a lot to be said for a catchy name. Cheech and Chong. The name embodies counter culture. It sounds like something you'd say while you were on drugs. If someone asks you if you like Radiohead you feel obliged to say yes even if you can't name one of their songs. The name is just that dope. Cheech and Chong probably wouldn't have struck a chord if their name was Borden and Liebowitz.

While Cheech seems like a cool guy, this is clearly a bad look. You could have waited for Chong to die of bronchitis before you threw him under the bus. You've now permanently tainted those movies, which, if you take the time to re-watch them, were actually tainted to begin with. Thank god weed is about to become legal, there are a lot of comics out there who need to stop taking about it.