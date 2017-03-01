Dan Bilzerian Troll Success

Self-described trust fund playboy and jerkoff Dan Bilzerian successfully trolled an entire gender with the ease of one super obvious Instagram photo. Bilzerian has millions of Instagram followers which mathematically equates to millions of simpletons, reactionaries, Social Justice Warriors, and women who watch Oprah and feel inspired to do something amazing, though it's been twenty years now of watching her.

“It’s #internationalwomensday be thankful, they are good for so many things!”

Bilzerian's photo of bikini clad women as props for men's exploitation might've been seen as one super obvious taunt to be ignored. But there's simply no second level thinking on social media. No evaluation or review period. React.

Women are so valuable, and not for use them as a table @DanBilzerian”

You don't say?

In reality Bilzerian has enough muscles and bravado to confirm that he has a modest sized penis and a cowering complex when one on one with women. In many instances that would make him ridicule worthy. Today, he's shown that he's not even close to the bottom of the barrel. Hold your applause.