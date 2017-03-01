Disney is all in on Beauty and the Beast live action remake as social justice centerpiece. Why else remake the animated classic with the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and Josh Gad questioning his sexuality. Onscreen this time.

In addition to reshaping thinking on modern revisionist history feminism and baroque French sexual norms, Beauty and the Beast is now serving as a tentpole for the launch of a eco-sustainable fair trade line of clothing for women. An assortment of macabre pieces in dark blue hues and other notes inspired by the brooding beast and the feminist upgrades to the Disney film, and entirely approved by the GCC Principles of Sustainable Excellence. The GCC. That's big time.

Beauty and the Beast is the story of a very strong female character. And if you want to talk about the modern-day princess, [she] is a woman who definitely wants to know where her clothes have been made and what they are made of.

That's Olivia Firth, wife of Colin Firth, who has hooked herself into an outfit that helps mega corporations sell shit under sustainability guidelines. Cha-ching. It's not Fair Trade unless Firth gets a cut and Disney takes their 18% guaranteed licensing fee against gross. Everything from the base materials to the supply chains to the labor and distribution means are thoroughly investigated to ensure that the nine year old girls in Burma are receiving bathroom breaks for number one. Shit on your own time. Also, that the clothes can be worn more than once. Imagine that feat.

Fashion as tool for social good remains the goal. Right after porn for women's rights. Ask the ladies, they simply love sex. Beauty and the Beast isn't a cynical cheap cash grab remake, it's reshaping how men and women, rich and poor, white and dark brown except around the eyes from never seeing the sun outside the factory walls, exist in this world. If you don't buy a ticket you're a monster. No, not the one that gets to fuck Emma Watson in the third act.