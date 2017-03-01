Emily Ratajkowski Burns

All anybody can talk about is Emily Ratajkowski being sunburned. Which makes you wonder at what point you're supposed to stop staring at her tits and ass. It's a conundrum. You want to consider her skin condition and her strong points on fourth wave feminism. At the same time, procreation is a bitch to ignore. Also, she keeps posting naked photos.

Ratajkowski suffers from the kind of typecasting that earns you a ton of money, six months of beach vacation a year, and the opportunity to have almost any sexual partner you want at any time. The brutality is deeply layered into such a fate. She yearns to be a spokeswoman for suffragette, but her top 50 Google news search results all have to do with a female body we could trade to North Korea for all their nukes. How did we get here exactly? Omit from your consideration the part where Ratajkowski posts photos of her breasts daily. Having it all wasn't supposed to be this difficult.