Penn State President Out in the Cold

The guy who ran the University where Jerry Sandusky used to insist on cleaning young boys inside and out in the showers is the last man standing in prosecution of conspiracy to hide kid rape. You may recall back in 2001, Mike McCreary, a football graduate assistant heard grunting noises in an otherwise empty Penn State gym shower. You have to look. He discovered defensive coach Jerry Sandusky Greek wrestling a naked boy. If you grew up on a farm, you've known exactly what this is from a young age.

McCreary went and told Joe Pa the next morning. After speaking to his dad who encouraged him to do so because everybody in Happy Valley was scared shitless of Joe Paterno. The incident was bucked up the chain to the AD, University VP, and school President. All of whom combined for an empty in-house investigation that was quickly shelved in the circular file. The cops were never informed. This despite Sandusky three years earlier being admonished not to bring boys on campus after being caught with one in an awkward position. Everybody knew Sandusky was fucking kids.

Joe Paterno had the decency to die so idiots could hold support marches in his honor. The remaining three senior administrators vowed to hold tight against prosecution on the coverup that led to dozens more boys being raped by Sandusky before his final arrest in 2011. As "stick together through stormy weather" pacts go, this one lasted until the AD and VP were given sweetheart misdemeanor plea bargains to break their silence. They are now both going to testify against former school President, Graham Spanier. Spanier's defense rests on the fact that he was told Sandusky was "engaged in horesplay" in the showers and being an old timer, he imagined towel snapping and funny barbs. Also, Spanier himself was abused as a child. Irrelevant, but never hurts to mention.

Outside of Sandusky, and civil settlements made by the University, nobody's been nailed really hard for the widespread conspiracy to let Jerry commit serial child sodomy. Spanier is the only one left. Every major college sports program covers up rapes. You do expect them to be co-eds. We're lost when there's no bottomline. Hang 'em, high. Dottie Sandusky can stroll by with her Victrola and explain to everybody there's nothing to see.