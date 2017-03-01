George Michael Killed by Excess

The official coroner's report was released on George Michael's death at age 53 this past December. You may be surprised that he wasn't killed by an excessive run of drugs or alcohol or boyfriends. Twas a busted heart and fatty liver. Natural causes, if you use the broadest definition. One that includes an excessive run of drugs and alcohol. Not the boyfriends. Good for the heart.

The common man dies prematurely of many things, though often the firewater and narcotics are involved. Rich celebrities only the latter. A guy worth a couple hundred million isn't on Obamacare. He gets to see his own doctor. Presumably a Cambridge trained practitioner who might spot such things as vital organs failing over the course of many years. Either George was intentionally evading treatment with a better to burn out death wish or he was beyond repair.

Authorities highly concerned with the damages of substance abuse are the same ones who refuse to announce "drugs!" when a celebrity dies. There's something to be said for privacy rights. But we've all agreed that death is not a private matter. There's a coroner, an official filing, and a public notice. "Natural causes" is a huge dodge. Careless whispers. Somebody say it. Imagine the scrips Prince is doctoring up in heaven.