Harrison Ford Gets to the Choppa

Several states have moved and failed to pass legislation making it harder for old people to drive. Maybe force them to take a road test where they distinguish between gas and brake. Stores do love their front windows. Kids love their legs. None have succeeded. Seniors aren't merely another voting block, they are the most important voting block. They vote in droves, those old fuckers. Young people bitch and moan and don't show up.

Hence, Harrison Ford nearly hit me in his Tesla. Twice. Everybody in this town has stories of almost being nailed by Ford. That's in his car. A strong handful have tales of death from above. His plane crashes and near misses and errant landings are the stuff of legends. Now he has a helicopter. We certainly should keep an eye on angry young guys named Muhammed. Odds that Ford kills more people than any given Muhammed? Blackhawk down in a school yard. Even the Star Wars franchise had the forethought to kill off Han.