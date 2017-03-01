Hot Dental Tech Bags Three Local HS Football Players and Shit Around the Web

Inspired by Trump's call to inspired ambition, 42-year old Mary Fletcher stands accused of seducing numerous boys on the Mount Shasta High School football team. Make America Post Coital Again! (Casey Anthony)

Katy Perry's mighty jugs and bikinis go together like PB&J. (TMZ)

Samantha Gradoville and Flavia Lucini get topless in Lui. (Egotastic All-Stars)

Kate England and Naomi Woods rub each other with lotion. (Egotastic)

These are the most batshit crazy shit North Korean leaders have said. (Ranker)

Charlotte McKinney slips a nip from her swimsuit. (Taxi Driver)

Ukrainian Varda Martirosyan makes me happy in my pants. (COED)

Disney made Josh Gad gay in Beauty and the Beast. (Dlisted)