Joss Whedon Man Enough for Batgirl

If you thought only a female director could take up the task of DC's Batgirl, the 948th comic book movie of the 2010's, you're right. Except for Joss Whedon. Whedon's credentials as a Twitter warrior for the rights of women and his sexually expletive laden anti-Trump rants, make him rubber and your glue for any compulsory female staffing taunts. Maybe there was a method to his madness. He called Ivanka a dog. Evolved feminism.

Whedon made a couple uninspired Avengers movies for Marvel. At the time, he was torn a new one by feminists over his treatment of the Black Widow character and how much she resembled a woman who was so last millennium. He live streamed the removal of one of his remaining testicle which was pressed into a cold juice for a woman who was both a mom and an integrated marketing manager and crazy busy. All was forgiven.

The number of female directors on blockbuster films in Hollywood will technically remain tiny. But this is like inviting the sports loving butch chick at work into your fantasy football league. She's got more regular guy cred than Steve who keeps asking if fullbacks and running backs are the same thing. Expect a tortured process of checking and re-checking the politics on Batgirl throughout the process.

Your dick is already strike one. If Barbara Gordon doesn't own her sexuality yet choose to keep it fluid and make a couple jokes about how a Batgirl costume is unforgiving for a real woman, I'll watch Affleck's Batman five times in a row. Allahu Akbar, Batgirl is now Muslim. Wait, what? I was only asleep for five minutes.

Bring it on STEM Batgirl. You're in good male hands.