Justin Bieber Not a People Person (VIDEO)

You don't have to be a people person for Usher to find you, dispense throat babies, and turn you into a junior teen pop star. Justin Bieber's identifiable skills are being cute and playing some guitar. Being a selfless dude was never on the employee questionnaire.

For years Justin Bieber has wavered between pretending he adores his screaming female fans and spitting on them from hotel balconies. Few performers appreciate their fans en masse. No more than Mattel loves its toy consumers or Disney loves it film goers. It's business. Most everybody above the age of puberty understands the commercial relationship.

That song a bunch of guys in El Segundo wrote and produced for Justin Bieber about that special girl isn't really about you. He doesn't just want to kiss you under the stars. He fucks Victoria's Secret models by the boatload. That's when grown men do when they can. Also, your dog didn't go to live on a farm. Grow the fuck up. You're old enough to not bother voting.

An Australian fan of twenty was shocked when she tried to organize a selfie with Bieber and he called her out for lacking self respect and said she made him sick. You can't fault a guy for being honest. Plus, you're twenty. Nevertheless, the girls mother was able to express her disgust. Her daughter vowed to never spend another dollar on Justin Bieber after seven years of doing nothing but.

A guy owes his fans some sort of phony act so long as he's taking their money. This is considered appropriate etiquette. Even whores pretend they love you when getting paid. Bieber's bits about feeling like a caged animal are tired. You're twenty-three and you've got a hundred million in the bank and royalties forevermore. Quit or smile for the emotional retards who buy your shit. You're ruining social media in both directions.