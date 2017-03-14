Kal Penn Pidgeonholed

Kal Penn tweeted out a bunch of old audition breakdowns. Apparently since he looks really Indian, people wanted him to audition for Indian parts. America is over sixty percent white. Latinos are the biggest minority, coming in at seventeen percent. Latinos mostly watch shows featuring Latinos. It seems white people do the same. Does that make them bad people? When is the last time Jason Biggs was the lead in a Bollywood feature? That would never happen. Neither will Kal Penn fucking Reese Witherspoon in a romcom. It confuses people, and people are real fucking dumb. They relate to people who look like them. That's probably the entire reason they reproduce. Among the parts Penn voluntarily auditioned for are:

"Gandhi lookalike, snake charmer, fire eater, sand artist."

At what point does Matthew McConaughey start bitching about having to play a stuttering dreamy eyed anorexic? Come to think of it, any time you see a wife beater in a movie, it's almost never an Asian or Indian guy. Count your blessings. So the show needed a Gandhi lookalike. Are they supposed to call in Gary Busey just to prove they're not racist? Fuck off.

Kal Penn was an Obama appointee to the National Arts Committee. We didn't realize Harold and Kumar packed so heavy a punch. Maybe admit you're real fucking fortunate and stop bitching about shit that happened twenty years ago. You're an Indian, and you use it as part of your schtick, as evidenced by what you're currently engaging in. Don't bite the hand that feeds you, if you're a white guy from Montana you're probably five opioid addictions into gay porn in the Valley. Balance sheets require two columns.