Kim Kardashian Icing on the Oceans Eight Cake

The all female cast remake of Oceans Eleven continues to bring in tons of female celebrities playing themselves at the "Met Ball Gala" where the Oceans gang will rob all their jewels. For Kim Kardashian, Oceans Eight represented not only a chance to take part in a legitimate film production, but to have everybody ask her about her harrowing Parisian armed robbery experience. Also, fat paycheck. Nobody shares their French PTSD for free.

Only strongly conceived movies rely on dozens of famous people cameos to entice an audience. It's a sign you're sincerely out to bust down the glass ceiling that still exists for women in comedy action adventure films. Obviously excluding the Marvel films, the Star Wars saga, the upcoming Lara Croft series reboot, the eleven Melissa McCarthy films in the works, every new comic book inspired TV show, all the shows on HBO and Showtime and Netflix and Amazon, anything on ABC primetime, and all basic cable channels. Also, eighty-percent of senior management at studios.

At some point it will be all female cast remakes of all female cast movies. That's the dream. If you think the complaining stops, you're kidding yourself. Female empowerment is our domestic Afghanistan. The mission creep is off the charts.