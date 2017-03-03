Four Unsettling Words: Lena Dunham Tit Chandelier

Lena Dunham channeled Rihanna by creating an ornate tattoo under her breasts and sharing the powerful image with the world. While Rihanna has sold 60 million albums, won eight Grammy awards, become an international fashion icon, and fucked Matt Kemp nearly into an MVP season, Dunham has a subsidized Judd Apatow HBO show and smells like that smell in your fridge you can't quite figure where it comes from but just hope it goes away. The comparisons are endless.

Lena Dunham referred to the illustrated jewels dangling from below the third underboob fat rolls as her warrior chest plate and gave a shout out to the female tattoo artist she flew to Oslo to have perform the work. This is one where nobody wanted you to buy American.

If you're ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body.

On it. Maybe try the amazing chocolates and visit the fjords first. Then let the woman who touched Lena Dunham's tiny hangers for six hours touch you. Cootie shot first.

You have to give Dunham props for finding new ways to destroy men's boners and make fans of women for whom that represents a dedicated social cause. The moment you think this woman can't make you barf in your mouth a little bit more, there you are. What comes next? On pins and needles.