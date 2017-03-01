Lisa Kudrow Makeup Shamed

Lisa Kudrow was clearly the most talented cast member on Friends, which is both a compliment to her and an indictment on the rest of the cast. Watching Courtney Cox act is akin to watching Charles Manson speak at a parole hearing. Just say your piece and get it over with. Nobody likes you.

Kudrow went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which is less of a TV show than a green room where nobody's allowed to drink or do drugs or say anything interesting. Someone called in to ask her what was the worst behavior she had experienced on set at the hands of a guest star. An oddly specific question indeed:

"The worst behavior just off the top of my head? I rehearsed without makeup most of the week and then on show night I’m in hair and makeup and I was told, ‘Oh, wow, now you’re’ — can I say it? ― ‘now you’re fuckable."

The horror. Kudrow refused to name whoever said this, meaning there is no way to verify whether or not it actually happened. It does seem oddly convenient that we're just now hearing about it. Kudrow doesn't want to throw out an assault allegation, just a slight at the hands of someone presumed male, although who's to say it wasn't Susan Sarandon? Nobody. This is the last we'll ever hear of it.

Sneaking in a little victimization but nothing to fetch a grand jury about. The sweet spot. She's currently promoting her movie Table 19 which has nearly universally bad reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. What am I best known for? Friends. What's popular right now? Shaming. Victimhood. She just sold an extra 37 tickets, the line graph is skyrocketing.